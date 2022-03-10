Prime Minister arrives in Lahore on a one-day visit

Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a one-day visit amid the dynamic political situations in the country, as the opposition alliance has submitted a no-motion trust against the premier in the parliament.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his close aides and ministers. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Khusro Bakhtiar, Farrukh Habib and Shahbaz Gill were also present with Imran Khan.

Talking at the moment, the Prime Minister said that his government is confident and stable on the political front.

Prime Minister also said that a detailed discussion will be carried out regarding the political situation in Punjab.

“The political situation in Punjab will be decided after a detailed consultation,” the Prime Minister said.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the political situation of the country and also the administrative matters of the province and developments on ongoing projects were discussed.