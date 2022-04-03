Prime Minister advises President to dissolve assemblies

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to President Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and advised him to dissolve all assemblies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the decision in an address to the nation.

The development came a few minutes after Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri rejected the no-trust motion submitted against Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional and contrary to Article 5 of the constitution.

Prime Minister Imran said the “billions of rupees” that had been spent to “buy” lawmakers’ votes would be wasted and advised those who had taken money to donate it to orphanages and the poor.

“Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin,” he added.

Shortly afterwards, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister’s advice to dissolve the National Assembly had been sent to President Dr Arif Alvi under Article 58 of the Constitution.

وزیر اعظم نے آئین کے آرٹیکل 58 کے تحت صدر مملکت کو قومی اسمبلی تحلیل کرنے کی ایڈوائس بھیج دی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 3, 2022

more to follow…