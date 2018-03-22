Prime accused sent to jail on judicial remand

Asma Rani murder case

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Mujahid Ullah Afridi the prime accused in Asma Rani Murder case who was shifted to Pakistan some two weeks back after he was arrested in Dubai with the help of Interpol, has been dispatched to jail on a judicial remand. A local court in Kohat on Wednesday sent the prime suspect in Asma Rani murder case to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The prime suspect who appeared before the court during the hearing, however, pleaded not guilty.

Afridi a local PTI influential, is said to have killed a person some six months back though he escaped legal proceeding after entering into settlement with the victim’s family. Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student of Abbottabad Medical College, was allegedly shot dead in her hometown of Kohat on January 27 by Mujahid Ullah Afridi who is aid to be the nephew of the district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Aftab Alam. Afridi, hailing from a wealthy family had apparently targeted Rani after she refused his marriage proposal.

Though the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had swung into action swiftly yet failed to apprehend the main culprit who managed to leave the country within hours after committing the heinous crime and flew to Saudi Arabia. The Police within 48 hours not only managed to arrest his brother Sidiqullah but as a result of interrogation also apprehended the facilitator of the gruesome act namely Shahzeb who allegedly helped Mujahid escape from Pakistan.

After exhaustion of all the options to get the real culprit Mujahid Ullah back from the Saudi Arabia, the Police had sought help of the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) got red warrants issued for the arrest of Mujahid Afridi, the main suspect in the Asma Rani Murder case, through Interpol that eventually arrested him from Dubai on March 9 last. Afridi’s facilitators namely Sadiq Ullah and Shahzeb have already been arrested while the murder weapon was recovered along with the car used by the prime suspect to flee the scene of crime.