Prime accused in murder case arrested

Police on Saturday managed to arrest a prime accused of a murder case after passing two years of the incident.The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Baldia policehad apprehended Gulsher Chandio who was the main accused in the murder FIR of 40 years old Shahnawaz Soomro.

He added that Soomro was killed on April 16 in a clash between the Chandio and Soomro communities in the limits of Baldia police station.Soomro's body was later found behind Rajputana Hospital on Jamshoro road. The murder's FIR was registered at Baldia police station on thecomplaint of Jummo Soomro, brother. The spokesman said Chandio eluded his arrest for over 2 years before ateam of the Baldia police arrested him.