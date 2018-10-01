Primary school blown up in Chitral

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Twin blasts near Pak-Afghan border in Chitral Sunday early morning damaged a school creating harassment among the students and the parents.

“The primary school for boys in Arandu village in Chitral, was partially damaged in a terrorist attack early on Sunday morning”, local Police said.

Officials in the district administration said unknown miscreants had planted explosives in the school, which went off with big bang adding there was no report of any casualty as the school was closed being Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Furqan Bilal confirmed the attack on the primary school in Arandu Gol village situated near the Pak-Afghan border, saying it appeared that an improvised explosive device was used to destroy the only primary school in the area.

Likewise a police party escaped another IED blast in the area, the police official said. A second IED had been planted along the road near the school and went off minutes after policemen passed by the spot, the DPO added. However, the second attack also remained abortive. It is apprehended that the terrorists from Afghanistan may be involved in both the acts carried out in Chitral on Sunday.

Share on: WhatsApp