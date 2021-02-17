‘Pride of Pakistan’ – Ninth-grader sets world record for fastest arrangement of periodic table

ISLAMABAD – Rohan Khatwani, a student of ninth class who hails from Thar, set a new world record by arranging periodic table in 1 minute and 58 seconds.

The existing record was 2 minutes and 27 seconds, which was also set by a nine-year-old Pakistani girl, Natalia Najam, in November 2020.

Khatwani displayed his skilled at the Islamabad Science Festival, arranged at Pakistan National Council of Arts on February 13.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat jad inaugurated the event.

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan has congratulated Khatwani on his world record, besides calling him “Pride of Pakistan”.

Rohan Khatwani, a ninth-grader Pakistani made the entire nation proud as he set a new world record by arranging the periodic table in just 1 minute & 58 seconds.#PrideofPakistan pic.twitter.com/UNuxcIEU6Z — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 16, 2021

