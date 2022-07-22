“Pride of Gilgit, Pride of Pakistan”: Samina Baig becomes first Pakistani woman to summit K2

Samina Baig, hailing from the remote village of Gilgit Valley, Shimshal, printed her name on the pages of history and became the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit the K2.

At 7:40 am Pakistan time, Samina Baig reached the top of the second highest peak in the world, 8611m, along with her team members and became the first ever Pakistani woman to achieve the feat.

Several other climbers from various countries, including female climbers from Oman, Lebanon, Iran, and Taiwan, also summited the peak on Friday morning.

PM congratulates Samina

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to extend his heartful felicitations to Samina Baig and her family for their achievement.

“Congratulations to Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to climb the world’s second highest peak ‘K2’ and her family for their achievement. Samina Baig has emerged as a symbol of determination, courage and bravery of Pakistani women,” PM said.

دنیا کی دوسری بلند ترین چوٹی 'کے 2' سر کرنے والی پہلی پاکستانی خاتون کوہ پیما ثمینہ بیگ اور ان کے اہل خانہ کو کامیابی پر مبارک پیش کرتا ہوں۔ ثمینہ بیگ پاکستانی خواتین کے عزم و ہمت اور بہادری کی علامت بن کر ابھری ہیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 22, 2022

Samina has proved that Pakistani women are not behind men in the endurance sport of mountaineering. Prime Minister hoped that Samina Baig would continue to wave the flag of Pakistan all over the world with the same spirit.

