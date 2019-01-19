Prices of essential commodities reviewed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat today. Schemes of industry department and action plan for the future were discussed in the meeting. While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industry has said a strategy for implementing of new industrial policy has been made and schemes to promote small and medium industries have also been finalized.

He said economic corridor on Lahore-Sialkot motorway is being setup. He said earning profit is not the work of government but the government responsibility is to provide facilities for investors. PIEDMC, FIEDMC and Punjab small industry corporations should focused on the provision of facilities instead of earning profit.

These institutions will have to give results by mending their matters. Provincial Minister directed to identify land for establishing expo centre in Faisalabad. Non-available facilities in industrial estates should be make ensured.

He said Punjab government has abolished the licensing fee of scales which will benefit small shopkeepers. Those who are involved in measuring less will have to face severe punishment. It was also decided in the meeting to establish expo centre in Multan. Secretary Industries, Chief Operating Officer TEVTA, CEO Punjab Investment Board, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

