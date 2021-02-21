Prices of edible items at Utility Stores increased Rate of ghee raised by Rs48 per kg

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Increase in the prices of edible items at Utility Stores has been notified after the approval of the ECC on Saturday.

After the price hike in the general market, preparations are underway to make food items expensive at utility stores as well.

As per the notification, the rate of ghee has been jacked up by Rs48 per kg, taking the new price of per kg to Rs 251. The price of cooking oil was increased to Rs29 per kg. The new price of the per kg cooking oil has now been fixed at Rs273 from Rs244 earlier.

Rs10 to 20 have been increased at the bottles of Shampo, while Rs 21 to 32 were jacked up on tea whiteners. On Friday, the Economic Coordination Committee had approved partial rationalization of subsidies on rates of wheat flour, sugar and ghee in view of continuous fluctuations in international commodity prices.