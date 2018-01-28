Priceless sacrifices of Kashmiris won’t go in vain: Mirwaiz Umar

SRINAGAR : Paying rich tributes to the victims of Kupwara massacre on their 24th martyrdom anniversary, APHC (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that “the martyrs of Kashmir have offered priceless sacrifices for a sacred and great cause and the on-going movement will continue till their mission is realised.”

In a statement here, Mirwaiz said “24 years ago, Kupwara was turned red with the blood of 27 innocent and unarmed people by trigger happy forces.”

Mirwaiz said that over the past three decades, countless massacres like the one in Kupwara 24 years ago became the routine affair of forces in Kashmir “wherein innocent Kashmiris, including elderly, children, youth and women were brutally killed and maimed.”

“Irony is that the forces personnel involved in the gruesome killings of Kashmiris continue to remain scot free. All the probes and inquiries ordered by the respective regimes and officials proved a mere eye wash and time buying tactics. Not a single probe reached its conclusion let alone punishment to the guilty,” he said.

Mirwaiz said over the past seven decades, the people of Kashmir are fighting for their basic and birth right, the right to self-determination “despite facing enormous atrocities that include state terrorism, killings, harassment and maiming of people especially youth.”

Mirwaiz said that “it is high time that the Government of India shuns its rigid and stubborn approach and accept the ground realities and start a sustained dialogue process by involving all the stakeholders.”

Orignally published by NNI