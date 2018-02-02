Price control

During 2017 the vegetables & fruits were sold at higher prices than the rates fixed by the government. Whereas other commodities were sold at 100% over the government rates. According to a report the District & Local authorities raised the prices of most of the vegetables and fruits like cucumber, onion, tomato, garlic and ginger as well as apple and pomegranate. This situation led to a lot of endurance to the consumers. Even after the government rates were posted, the shopkeepers charged more than the listed rates. They did not follow the government direction. The hoarders and black marketers created artificial shortage in the market. Unlike the Western societies, these traders maximize their profit during the summer. It is very pity that the concerned authorities have failed to check the shopkeepers & traders.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

