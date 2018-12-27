Price Control Committee reconstituted

Faisalabad

The district Price Control Committee (PCC) was reconstituted here on Thursday to improve its performance and provide consumable items on subsidized and fixed rates.

A spokesman of the local administration while talking to APP said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) will be chairman of the new District Price Control Committee. City Police Officer (CPO), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, District Monitoring Officer, Director Labour (East and West), Deputy Director Information, Additional Director Livestock, Deputy Director Social Welfare, District Officer Food Security, Deputy Director Food Authority, District Officer Industries, Assistant Director Consumers Protection Council, Chairman/Secretary Market Committee, District Food Controller, Chief Officers Municipal Corporation, District Council and all price control magistrates will work as its members.

Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Committee will be the Secretary of PCC. The non-governmental members of the committee include President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), President new Grain Market, President Sugar Linkers Association, Chairman Flour Mills Association, President Ghee Mills Manufacturers, President Fruit & Vegetable Market Sadhr, Chaudahry Wali Muhammad of Bakers Association, Amjad Hussain of Consumers Association, President/General Secretary Markazi Anjuman Tajiran Retail Grocery Merchants Association, President/General Secretary Markazi Anjuman Tajiran & General Stores and Rizwan Khadim, he added.—APP

