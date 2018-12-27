PRGMEA seeks representation of SMEs in Textile Committee

Sialkot

Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A Khokhar has urged the government to ensure maximum representation of SMEs in Textile Committee for formulation of next five years textile policy.

Talking to APP here Thursday, chief coordinator said that Sialkot had become fourth largest producer of readymade garments and sportswear, particularly in martial arts uniforms but excluded from representation in textile committee. Ijaz said that special incentive had announced in the previous textile policy but were not provided to the business community for the promotion of value-addition of textile sector.

He said, “We request the prime minister to look into the matter and to make sure the representation of SMEs enabling them to play their role in formulation of new textile policy.

He said that the exports of the value-added garment sector grew 11.22 percent in 2017-18 despite internal and external challenges. The sector was a major taxpayer, the largest employment generator in the entire textile chain and exports up to US 5.5 billion dollars, he disclosed.

Ijaz urged upon the government to take immediate steps for discouraging the export of raw material and encourage export value-added products and State Bank of Pakistan should facilitate value-added textile exporters by allowing and giving direction to the authorized dealers to make import advance payments against Irrevocable letters of Credit (LA/C) up to 100 percent of value of the goods and up to 10,000 dollars per invoice for the import of all eligible items without the requirement of L/C or bank guarantee from the supplier abroad, he added.

He further said that government should announce a clear policy for the clearance of all pending refund claims of exporters,

“Indeed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is mega project which had opened not only fundamentals of industrial cooperation between the two friendly counties but also had paved the way for new vistas of economic stability, industrial growth and development in Pakistan”, he said.

The Coordinator suggested that government should constitute a Special Committee on CPEC with the concerned Associations for taking care of the domestic industry and investors

Ijaz said that PRGMEA was committed to increase exports of value added garments sector but we need a level playing field at par with our regional competitors adding that we will be able to compete in international market and garment export could fetch US 6 billion dollars in one year and 20 percent more in financial year.

The chief coordinator suggested the prime minister should take ownership of exports and hold quarterly meeting with the stakeholders, implications of export and import policies and announce special incentives for SMEs. The SME sector which was 95 percent of the industry playing key role in strengthening national economy and providing large scale employment to the workers across the country, he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp