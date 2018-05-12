PRGMEA seeks consultation with apparel sector for budget implementation

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has urged the government to take into confidence all the stakeholders including the value-added textile sector on formation as well as the implementation of the federal budget.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PRGMEA senior vice chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin stressed the need for taking all real stakeholders onboard in finalization of all trade and industrial policies. He said that PRGMEA from the very beginning held the stance that the implementation of policies without taking all the stakeholders onboard will not be fruitful.

“Therefore, PRGMEA delegation would like to meet the PM at his office on urgent basis to highlight the concerns of apparel sector and to find out the ways and means for enhancing the export”.”

He said that PRGMEA is the main stakeholder of the Apparel sector. And Apparel Industry is playing a pivotal role in foreign exchange earnings and generating large employment in the whole textile chain and exporting up to $ 5 billion textile products.

Sheikh Luqman said the PRGMEA wants economic progress and prosperity of the country and for this purpose, just right directions are needed to be set in consultation with the stakeholders.

“We need to work together to overcome trade deficit and take steps to increase industrial and economic growth.”

He said that the government should be fully interactive with all stakeholders before formulation and legislation of its policies. He called for undertaking all possible measures including policy initiatives to create an enabling environment for the businesses to grow and making our products more competitive in the international market. The government will have to incorporate our proposals in budget which can ensure a tangible increase in exports and which provides for twin advantages of reducing trade deficit and increasing employment.