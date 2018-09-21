PRGMEA demands setting up of Pak Trade House abroad

Sialkot

Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar on Thursday underlined the need of exploring non-conventional international markets for bring boost in export volume.

Talking to APP here, he said that display centres (Pakistan Trade House) should be established in Dubai and Rotterdam to facilitate the domestic exporter community.

He further said that a large number of foreign businessmen were visiting Dubai because it had become major trade and business hub, adding that setting up display centres would enable the domestic entrepreneurs to settle their business deals more easily as well as help reduce the additional burden of travel cost.

He urged upon the government that Textile sector should be split in three categories like Raw Material, Home Textile and Apparel adding that textile sector is comprising on many sub sectors with different functions and activities are different of sub-sectors.

The Chief Coordinator further stated that value-added garments sector of the textile industry was showing growth of 11.22 percent in 2017-18. The value-added garments sector is a major tax payer, largest employment generator and exporting upto US 5.5 billion products while the sector has a huge scope of expansion he added.

At this juncture he said that there was a great need of establishing “Garment Export Promotion Council” comprising on public and private sector to monitor garment activity and policy making for maximizing exports.—APP

