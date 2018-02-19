PRGMEA demands setting up display centres abroad

Sialkot

Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A Khokhar has urged the government to take initiatives for setting up display centres in Dubai and Rotterdam for enhancing exports.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that foreign businessmen and professionals from all over the world will be encouraged through easier and hassle-free visa processing by Pakistan as investors are reluctant to visit Pakistan. He suggested that the government should allow on-arrival Pakistani visa to the businessmen enabling them to stay in Pakistan when they travel to South Asia and Middle East.

Due to negative travel advisory, the foreign buyers are reluctant to come to Pakistan for business and marketing purposes, he said adding that there was great need for revision of the visa policy to facilitate the foreign buyers and investors.

Ijaz said at present more than 30 per cent cash flow is blocked for long in the shape of sales tax refund and custom rebates which is adversely damaging cash liquidity for boosting business. Our value added products are unable to fetch high value due to the poor packaging and under the circumstances there is need of setting up a product and packaging centre for ensuring better packaging, he added.—APP