PRGMEA delegation attends 34th IAF world fashion convention

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With a view to open new avenues for the garment industry to collaborate with international buyers and leading brands, a high-powered delegation of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufactures and Exporters Association has attended 34th IAF World Fashion Convention, held on Oct 9-10 (Tues-Wed) in Maastricht, Netherlands, where they held series of successful meetings with Centre for the promotion of imports from developing countries (CBI).

PRGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar said that the delegation also had meetings with House of Denim, Amsterdam Fashion Institute and with HOGIAF, which is the largest trade organization of Dutch Entrepreneurs.

PRGMEA team included central chairman Mubashar Naseer Butt, former SVC Sheikh Luqman Amin, Sohail Afzal Sheikh, Sajid SaleemMinhas, and Javed Iqbal Bhatti etc. On this occasion PRGMEA also gave a presentation on Pakistan and shown a documentary on Pakistan that it was a thriving country for creating awareness about the potential of Pakistan as production hub of textile items especially garments, he added. The importance of mega CPEC project was also highlighted in the convention aimed at creating awareness about the impacts on development prosperity not only of Pakistan but also in the region.

Ijaz Khokhar said that the International Apparel Federation (IAF) is the only global federation of its kind representing Apparel Associations from 60 countries representing over 150,000 companies.

He said that the MODINT- the Dutch Association for the fashion and textile industries- has about 600 members who have a cumulative annual turnover of about 9 billion Euros. The IAF Convention caters to apparel industry leaders from across the supply chain from all countries. The Convention is a unique opportunity to gain the insights necessary to understand where our industry is heading he added.

The PRGMEA chief coordinator added that IAF World Fashion Convention helped Pakistani delegation develop direct interaction with international business tycoons and delegates.

Share on: WhatsApp