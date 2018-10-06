Previous rulers did noting for development of Punjab: Aslam

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Saturday those, who ruled over Punjab for ten years continuously, did nothing for development of Punjab and prosperity of people.

Addressing the chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of various union councils here, he added that resources were wasted on such projects that provided no relief to people.

Former rulers looted the public money in the name of development projects, he said, asserting that in new Pakistan, no one would dare to plunder the hard earning of the poor.

The minister said that clean environment played a pivotal role in establishing healthy society and “We will provide clean atmosphere to people.” Green and clean Punjab programme had been initiated and under this programme, people would be provided clean and neat atmosphere, he maintained.

He said, the present government would give such an effective local government system which would help resolve people’s problems at their doorsteps.

