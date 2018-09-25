Previous govt played havoc with country’s economy: Tareen

The previous government, especially former finance minister Ishaq Dar, played havoc with the country’s economy and brought it at the verge of bankruptcy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to cast his vote in the chamber’s Corporate Class election for the year 2018-19 on Monday.

To a question, Tareen said that the PTI government was putting in place effective measures for revival of economy, adding that right now, the economic picture was not that clear as being perceived. But in future, he added, the incumbent government’s solid steps in the right direction would produce positive results, which would not only attract local and foreign investment but also revive economy and put Pakistan on the path to speedy development on all fronts. To another query, he assured that the PTI government would take the businessmen and industrialists on board in formulation of trade and other related policies that would ensure transparency in policy-making. It would also help eliminate corruption, thus improving investors’ confidence in Pakistan.—APP

