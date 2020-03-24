Preventive measures to be opted for coronavirus: Javaid

University of Health and Animal Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javaid Akram in collaboration with 8 other associations namely Prof Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, President, Pakistan Medical Association, Dr Somia Iqtadar, General Secretary, Pakistan Society of Internet Medicine (PSIM), Prof Zarfashan Tahir, Dean, Institute of Public Health (IPH), Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor, University of Education (UE), Dr. Muhammad Nasir, General Secretary, Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists (PSFST), Prof Masood Sadiq, President, Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) and Dr Tariq Mehmood Mian, President, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) arranged a seminar at University of Health Sciences to discuss recommended personal protection by hygiene, social distancing including washing hands, equipment’s, self-Isolation, safe distance, avoidance of assemblies and disseminate health education to the general public through national media.

So, that further spread of disease is stopped. 2. All participants were of the view that human immune system improvement strategies shall be opted by individuals, family, society and state. The consumption of high quality protein like milk, chicken meat, fish eggs and similar commodities as a part of balanced diet be promoted. 3. It was recommended that all state level current disease management strategies shall be consulted with the above mentioned 8 scientific associations and state shall come forward with rehabilitation strategy of currently struck components of society by COVID-19.

All senior scientists emphasized that the Chinese model of handling COVID-19 shall be incorporated in true letter & spirit. At the end following joint declaration was issued.

After a detailed academic deliberation on March 24, 2020 at University of Health Sciences Lahore, the association (names & signatures affixed below) jointly declared as under: 1.The only available solution of prevalent global pandemics status of COVID-19 is five levels of prevention: Health Education Personal Protection by hygiene, Social distancing including wash hands and equipments Self Isolation Safe Distance Avoidance of Assemblies 2. Human Immune System Improvement strategies shall be opted by individuals, Family, Society and state.

The consumption of high quality protein like milk, chicken, meat, fish, eggs and similar commodities as part of balanced diet be promoted. 3. At state level current disease management strategies shall be consulted with the signatory scientific associations. 4. State shall come forward with rehabilitation strategies of currently struck components of society by COVID-19. 5. The Chinese model of handling COVID-19 shall be in corporate in true letter and spirit.