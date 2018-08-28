Preventive measures against Congo Virus urged

Hyderabad

Health expert and Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pulmonolgy, at Liaqat University of Medical and Health Sciences,Dr Santosh Kumar has said that the Congo fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Nair virus and transmitted to the human body by the bite of hyaloma tick or by the direct contact with infected animal.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Dr Santosh Kumar informed that on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha a number of the people infected due to contact by the sacrificial animals so it is necessary that all preventive measures may be taken. He said that the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is endemic in certain rural areas of the Pakistan and 50 to 60 percent cases are reported every year and most of the cases occur in NWFP and Balochistan, one case in Punjab but no case reported in the Sindh, added.

He further informed that the National Institute of Health (NIH) has sent a some proposal regarding management, treatment and preventive measures of the Congo fever.

He said that this is a serious public health problem in Pakistan especially during Eid Ul Azha. Dr Santosh Kumar informed that according to a Public Health Laboratories Division National Institute of Health the Patients were given platelet, plasma and red cell infusions and the management varied due to unfamiliarity with the condition and its treatment, lack of availability of diagnostic laboratory tests and limited supply of ribavirin, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp