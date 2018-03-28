Preventive Cardiology Deptt inaugurated

Staff Repoeter

The inauguration ceremony of Preventive Cardiology Department was held at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, here on Tuesday.

The department is being set up with the collaboration of Imperial College, London. Professor John Chambers inaugurated the department.

Addressing doctors and paramedics on the occasion, Prof Nadeem Hayat Mallick, Chief Executive PIC and Prof John Chambers, emphasised the importance of prevention of heart diseases and highlighted that incidence of heart attack had decreased upto 80 per cent in UK by following prevention protocols only.

This pilot project had been initiated at the PIC Lahore and later on, it would involve other institutions as well with the ultimate goal of having community, health workers, nutrition specialists visiting door-to-door and advising on prevention of heart diseases.