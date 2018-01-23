Preventing child abuse

It is quite good and appreciable that the grisly incident of rape and murder of innocent Zainab has made all from low to top of the Punjab government and senior officials are determined to introduce practical measures to check , eliminate and eradicate child abuse throughout the province on a priority basis without any let up in these preventive and awareness efforts. As already announced, the material relating to stoppage of child abuse is being made part of school curriculum so that no one can dare exploit the innocent kids.

According to the media reports, Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan while addressing a press conference in Lahore the other day disclosed that the government has prepared a booklet consisting of more than 24 points namely “Pakeeza Zindgi”, more important material will be added to it and initially four lakh copies will be published for free distribution among the general public, teachers, students and their parents across the province.

This booklet will hopefully guide the children and their parents about safety of children from such heinous crimes and criminals, furthermore important regarding children’s activities at their homes, schools and in the society along with essential health tips, regular teachers-parents meetings will also be held so that the parents remain abreast of activities of their children. The Minister said teams consisting of educationists and psychiatrists are being formed which will start their work to sensitize the students about issues relatingto their safety from the prospective culprits and criminals and also emphasized the important role of the national media to launch awareness campaigns to stop child abuse at the grassroots level. All these preventive measures should be taken seriously and continuously for ensuring achieving desired results.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

