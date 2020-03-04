Prevailing ugly conditions in extremist India to cause complete destruction of country: Josh

Mirpur (Ajk)

Elderly seasoned Kashmiri politician, Nazriyaa –e-Pakistan Forum AJK President and former member of AJK Parliament Moulana Muhammad Shafi Josh said here on Wednesday that India was passing through the reign of internal chaos and dissention because of the extremely hostile anti-Muslim traditional prejudicial approach and policies of the fundamentalist Modi ruling junta – which has turned India in to a hell since the RSS and BJP came into power in the country.

“The prevailing ugly conditions caused by the state-sponsored violent anti-Muslim riots in India will soon bring the good news of complete destruction of India”, Moulana said while addressing public representative delegations from various parts of Mirpur division.

The Kashmiri leader said that India was being rapidly sink because of the hard-lined decisions and policies of the nationalist Modi-led Indian government .

He said the day was nearer when the Kashmir freedom movement will ultimately reach to its logical end soon.

Moulana Shafi Josh said that Kashmir issue was being voiced in nook and corner the world over at present at present and the valiant people of occupied Jammu Kashmir will soon embrace blessing of freedom from the Indian subjugation, he added.

He further said that the biased, unwarranted and baseless narrative of Indian Prime Minister Modi on Kashmir has been badly collapsed and ignored the world over. “The Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom has reached close it its complete success following the increased emphasis by the peace, human rights and freedom-loving comity of nations for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir conflict to ensure early grant of the right to self determination to Jammu Kashmir people and for emergence of ever-lasting peace the world over in general and in South Asia in particular”, the Moulana said.

The delegations, representing people from various walks of life, who called on the great Kashmiri religious scholar, politician and ex member of AJK Legislative Assembly Moulana Shafi Joshi, included Mirpur District Secretary General of the Nazriyaa Pakistan Forum Raja Khaliq Dad Khan, Raja Khushkhal Khan of the Commerce and Industry, Academician Raja Shamim Khan,Prof. Tufail Ahmed, Raja Ahsen Khan seasoned banker Mahboob Khan, Syed Zameer Shirazi and others.—APP