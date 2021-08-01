Pressurising Gibbs not to participate in KPL strongly condemnable

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that it was unfortunate that South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has been pressurised to withdraw from the Kashmir Premier League( KPL).

In a media talk, he said, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used cricket for politics in the past as well which was strongly condemnable.

He said that pressurising Herschelle Gibbs not to participate in Kashmir will not harm Kashmir movement, rather it will benefit it.

The minister said, by stopping international players for their irrational political objectives, Indian rulers will harm themselves.