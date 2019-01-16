Use of pressure horns within the city by the drivers should be banned completely as it badly affects nerves of people especially of kids and aged people. Truck drivers drive very fast and recklessly, especially those who carry milk and chickens.

Unable to comprehend why traffic police do not take action against such drivers who use pressure horns besides very fast and reckless driving openly without any fear of catching up by the police. Concerned authorities should bind traffic police to launch a campaign to get all the pressure horns out of all trucks immediately and bind them to drive in a controlled speed.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

