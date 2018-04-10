President’s promulgation of ERP ‘illegal’: Rabbani

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday objected to President Mamnoon Hussain’s promulgation of four ordinances bringing into force the incumbent government’s Economic Reforms Package (ERP), arguing that the president’s bypassing of parliament on the matter renders the ordinances “illegal”.

Rabbani, a former Senate chairman, was speaking at the first session of the Upper House chaired by his successor, Sadiq Sanjrani.

During the debate, Rabbani complained that, “The president of Pakistan promulgated these four ordinances without taking the parliament into confidence.

He stepped on mine as well as the entire house’s toes.