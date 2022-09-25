Presidents Cup Day 3 sprung a surprise on everyone as Team International outplayed team USA in a marathon day of golf to leave the trophy up for grabs.

Team USA started the day with an 8-2 advantage and was in a position to secure the coveted trophy on the third day which would have been a first. But they were in for a surprise as the Internationals split the morning foursomes 2-2 and then took three of four points in the afternoon fourballs to chop the USA’s advantage to 11-7 heading into the final day.

The odds firmly remain in USA’s favour as they need just 4-1/2 points from the 12 matches to get to the 15 1/2 needed to secure victory.

After splitting the foursome 2-2 in the morning session at Quail Hollow, Kim Joo-hyung and Kim Si-woo laid down the challenge early in four-ball by defeating the unbeaten pair of world numbers four and five Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 1-up.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas then picked up their fourth win in four matches subduing Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Canadian Taylor Pendrith 4&3 to wrestle some momentum back but that was only US point of the afternoon.

South Korea’s Im Sung-jae and Colombian Sebastian Munoz earned a 3&2 win over Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner before Adam Scott and Cam Davis rallied from 1-down to Sam Burns and Billy Horschel to register a 1-up win.

After a thrilling day 3 at the Presidents Cup, which no one saw coming, it all comes down to singles to decide the winner.