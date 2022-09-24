Team USA took another massive step toward securing another Presidents Cup win on day 2 by outclassing the International squad by taking four of five points in the fourballs format.

There was another late rally by the visitors at Quail Hollow as three of the five matches come down to the final hole but ended in the same 4-1 scoreline as the first day, with the USA winning three and the other two finishing in ties.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas set the tone early for the day by beating the Australian duo of Adam Scott and Cam Davis 2&1 to get the hosts on the scoreboard.

In the second contest, world number one Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, the only American pair to lose on Thursday, earned the USA a half point when their match with South Korea’s Im Sung-jae and Colombian Sebastian Munoz finished in a tie.

Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young also tied with Chile’s Mito Pereira and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout to earn half a point for each team.

The tides changed in the next contest as world numbers four and five Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who hammered the Internationals most experienced pair of Scott and Hideki Matsuyama 6&5 in the previous round, kept up their form on day 2 of the Presidents Cup by beating Matsuyama and South Korean Kim Joo-hyung 3&2 in their matchup.

Max Homa and Billy Horschel then beat the Canadian duo of Corey Connors and Taylor Pendrith to close out the day with another point for team USA.

With two sessions scheduled for today (foursomes and fourballs) the Americans will be targeting the 15 1/2 total points needed to lift the Cup for the 12th time and extend their unbeaten run on home soil.