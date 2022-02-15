Presidential system is a symbol of ‘war, dictatorship’: Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rebuffed the idea of replacing country’s current parliamentary system with a presidential form of government saying that such insinuations are against the Constitution of the country. “Presidential form of government is a symbol of war and dictatorship… no one can impose authoritarian rule in the country and only people have right to elect their representatives,” he said while addressing a rally in Layyah, a small city in Punjab, on Tuesday.

Fazl while recalling the past stints said that country suffered a lot under the “presidential governments” led by military rulers.

“General Ayub Khan sold our [Pakistan’s] three rivers to India. Likewise, during the tenure of General Yahya Khan the country was split into two parts,” he maintained. He said those who were speaking in favour of the presidential system were violating the sanctity of the 1973 Constitution and added that such ideas were against the country’s national interest.