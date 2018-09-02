Presidential polls: Fazl reaches Lahore to meet Shehbaz

LAHORE : Chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday reached Lahore to meet PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah earlier said that the option of two presidential candidates was in favour of government.

He said that the PPP leadership, including co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira, were supporting Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan

He expressed hope that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would accept the request to withdraw as candidate for the slot of president.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold presidential elections on September 4.

Voting for the election will be held in the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

