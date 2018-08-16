Presidential election to be held on September 4

ISLAMABAD : The presidential election will be held on September 4, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Thursday.

According to the schedule issued by the electoral body, nomination papers for the presidential polls can be filed with the presiding officers in Islamabad and the four provinces by August 27, 12 noon.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on August 29.

Candidature can be withdrawn by 12 noon on August 30. The list of validated candidates will be published the same day at 1pm.

Voting for the presidential election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm on September 4.

