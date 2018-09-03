Presidential election takes place today (Tuesday) as opposition remains divided

ISLAMABAD : The presidential election is set to take place today(Tuesday) however; the opposition is still divided over their candidate.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has fielded Aitzaz Ahsan for the top slot while the other opposition parties have nominated Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

None of them are willing to withdraw their candidate in favour of the other which has further widened the cracks in the alliance of opposition parties. Ahsan and Rehman will face Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr. Arif Alvi,

Voting for the election will be held in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The members have been directed to bring their CNIC’s with them. Chief Election Commissioner has asked presiding officers to ensure secrecy of ballot.

Former speaker of National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that a united opposition can cause an upset in the presidential elections.

PML-N president and former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) also shared same opinion.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said opposition parties had nominated him as their “joint candidate” for the slot of president.

The JUI-F chief who was flanked by leaders of the opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, said he wanted a candidate “mutually agreed on by the opposition” to contest the elections.

However; former opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah has maintained that the option of two presidential candidates was in favour of the government.

He said that the PPP leadership, including co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira, were supporting Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan.

Shah expressed hope that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would accept the request to withdraw as candidate for the slot of president.

Share on: WhatsApp