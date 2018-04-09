Presidential election on Wednesday beginning of new era

Shahid Ali Butt

Baku, Azerbaijan

The legislators and common citizens on Sunday said the presidential election scheduled for April 11 means beginning of a new era development and prosperity for the citizens.

Azerbaijan is keeping pace with European countries in conduct of elections. The world community shows great interest in Azerbaijan and keeps the upcoming presidential election in the spotlight. A Member of Azerbaijani parliament‘s committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, Chairman of the Party of Democratic Reforms, Asim Mollazade said.

In a statement issued here, he said political parties and candidates involved in the election may freely convey their platforms to public.

He said, “Those who are not involved in elections were also provided with the opportunity to freely express their views which means protection of democratic principles. “We will be witnessing free and fair elections on April 11,” Asim Mollazade said.

During a visit to different places, common citizens told APP that prudent policies of President Ilham Aliyev have put the country on right path, hoping his win again in election on Wednesday would mean consistency in policies and more foreign investment.

People of Azerbaijan want development and in shape of incumbent President we are witnessing this, they said.—APP