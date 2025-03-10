AGL54▲ 0.04 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.44▲ 1.02 (0.01%)BOP12.96▲ 0.08 (0.01%)CNERGY7.56▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.86▲ 0.47 (0.05%)DFML47.72▲ 0.72 (0.02%)DGKC128.25▲ 1.57 (0.01%)FCCL45.74▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)FFL15.1▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC131.64▼ -0.4 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.55▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF57.9▲ 1.27 (0.02%)NBP81.94▲ 0.38 (0.00%)OGDC217.8▼ -1.99 (-0.01%)PAEL41.26▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.76▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)PPL184.2▼ -2.43 (-0.01%)PRL34.6▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PTC23.3▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL93.85▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.92▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL32.6▲ 0.52 (0.02%)TPLP11.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TREET21.5▲ 0.41 (0.02%)TRG58.9▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)UNITY29.46▲ 0.18 (0.01%)WTL1.34▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

President Zardari addresses joint session today to mark beginning of new parliamentary year

President Zardari Addresses Joint Session Today To Mark Beginning Of New Parliamentary Year
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari is all set to address the joint session of Parliament today, Monday, on the beginning of new parliamentary year.

The joint session will start at 3 pm in the afternoon.

Stringent security arrangements have been made at Parliament House ahead of the session while checking at entry points has been intensified.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, entry for guests has been completely prohibited, while media representatives will be allowed in limited number.

Reports said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashra and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu have also been invited to the joint session.

The session provides an opportunity for President Zardari to outline the government’s achievements and set targets for the upcoming year.

The president is expected to highlight the key accomplishments of the government over the past year, particularly in economic domain, in his speech.

Last week, the president sought a report on performance of the government so he could make it part of his speech.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Global media’s propaganda against Gwadar airport exposed

  • Featured, Pakistan

25000 prize bond draw March 2025 today: Results, winners list

  • Featured, Pakistan

40000 prize bond draw 2025 today: Results, winners list

  • Champions Trophy, Sports, Top News

India beat New Zealand in final to lift Champions Trophy

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer