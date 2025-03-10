President Zardari addresses joint session today to mark beginning of new parliamentary year

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari is all set to address the joint session of Parliament today, Monday, on the beginning of new parliamentary year.

The joint session will start at 3 pm in the afternoon.

Stringent security arrangements have been made at Parliament House ahead of the session while checking at entry points has been intensified.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, entry for guests has been completely prohibited, while media representatives will be allowed in limited number.

Reports said Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashra and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu have also been invited to the joint session.

The session provides an opportunity for President Zardari to outline the government’s achievements and set targets for the upcoming year.

The president is expected to highlight the key accomplishments of the government over the past year, particularly in economic domain, in his speech.

Last week, the president sought a report on performance of the government so he could make it part of his speech.