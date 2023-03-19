President Xi to visit Russia on a trip of ‘friendship, cooperation and peace’

Beijing: President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from Monday to Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Xi will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22, according to the announcement.

During his upcoming visit to Russia, President Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of mutual interest, boost strategic coordination and practical cooperation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the growth of bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at the regular press conference on Friday.

Wang Wenbin said that China and Russia will continue to practice true multilateralism, promote greater democracy in international relations, work toward building a multi-polar world, improve global governance and contribute to development and progress in the world.

Analysts see the visit as a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, which is expected to further promote China-Russia cooperation and contribute to global peace and development.

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told the Chinese news agency Global Times that Xi’s state visit to Russia is a milestone for China-Russia relations in the new era. It will inject a strong impetus into bilateral relations and lead to the sustained development of bilateral ties at a high level.