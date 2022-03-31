President Xi Jinping: ‘peaceful, stable, developing and prosperous Afghanistan is the aspiration of all the Afghan people’

Beijing: President Xi Jinping delivered written remarks at the Third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan held in China.

In the concluding session of the meeting, President Xi remarked that Afghanistan was in urgent need of development in many areas, as it had gone through so much throughout its history.

“Afghanistan is a common neighbour and partner of all participating countries, and we form a community with a shared future linked by the same mountains and rivers who would rise and fall together,” President Xi said.

Mentioning the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, President said it was in the common interests of regional countries and the international community to have a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Xi also mentioned the commitment of China to support and respect Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and has committed to supporting its pursuit of peace, stability and development.