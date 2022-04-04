President writes letter to Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition to propose suitable person for caretaker Prime Minister

Islamabad: In the wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly on April 3, 2022, President Dr Arif Alvi has written a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, to propose a suitable person for appointment as care-taker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (1)of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President of Pakistan conveyed to both the leaders that in case, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224 A (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi has further written that the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan shall continue to hold the Office of the Prime Minister till the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution.

It is worth stating that the Constitution of the country has empowered the President, under Article 224 A (1), to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.