President welcomes visitors to Aiwan-e-Sadr, allows selfies

Pakistan’s prestigious state building opens for public

Zubair Qureshi

A large number of the residents of Islamabad, thousands of them indeed, visited the Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad on Saturday as 13th President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Hussain Alvi had announced opening of President House’s doors for general public.

Alvi is though 13th yet the first in history of Pakistan to let the general public inside the prestigious state building.

It was after Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar that Islamabad’s residents too had a taste of the ‘Naya Pakistan’ and found themselves walking on the pathways and crossing the halls where powerful presidents of Pakistan once used to exercise their powers. Earlier, the federal government had announced end to the culture of protocol and VIP and opened doors of Governor Houses in all the provincial capitals for general public.

President Arif Alvi and his spouse Samina Alvi welcomed the visitors to enjoy the beauty of spacious lawns and grandeur of arches and architectural work of the building. They talked to them and exchanged pleasantries.

After the news went viral on print, electronic and social media that doors of the Aiwan-e-Sadr are opening on Saturday from 9 in the morning to 4 in the evening, people, families and individuals came out of their houses and made a beeline to the President House. They were only required to produce their National Identity Cards on the occasion. The staff of the Aiwan-e-Sadr talked to the visitors very politely and extended them all protocol that otherwise is given to only the guests of the Presidency.

On the other hand, the visitors looked quite excited upon entering the Aiwan-e-Sadar. Most of the visitors were stepping into the Aiwan-e-Sadr for the first time in their life. One of the first-timers Jamshed Gurmani who works in a local confectionary shop while talking to Pakistan Observer said it was his long time desire to visit Aiwan-e-Sadr and see the building closely.

“Today, my dream is realized and I feel myself quite elated after visiting the place,” said Gurmani. Besides Gurmani, families and general public also visited Aiwan­-e-Sadr and took keen interest in its structure. They also took selfi and photographs with the staff and even with President and his spouse.

Another visitor Shaheen who had come with her kids and husband was of the view that Imran Khan’s government had done away with culture of protocol and VIP and Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan in line with State of Madina.

