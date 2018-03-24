President warns Delhi: Don’t take desire for peace as weakness

Pak Day marked with mily parade, guns salute

Indian diplomats, first time attend ceremony

Zahid Chaudhary/Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday addressing the Pakistan Day parade here said that Pakistan gives the message of goodwill and peaceful coexistence to the opponents of peace and stability in the region. Mamnoon Hussain, however, said that our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness. Otherwise, it will have serious consequences.

He also warned India to stop its persecution campaign in occupied Kashmir as the freedom movements cannot be suppressed through the use of brute force. He said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people through plebiscite as envisioned in the UN Security Council resolutions. He said Pakistan will continue to play its role for this purpose.

Pakistani troops have played a historic role for peacekeeping under the umbrella of the United Nations. He said Pakistan has also played important role for peace and stability in neighbouring Afghanistan, said Mamnoon Hussain. He said we will continue to tread the same positive path with the cooperation of our friends and stakeholders.

He expressed concerns over the increasing military expenditures of the neighboring India. He said that aggression on the line of control and the working boundary poses grave threat to regional peace and security.

It is important that the policy of expansionism and interfering in the matters of others is rejected in order to achieve the objectives of development. He said Pakistan is strongly pursuing these principles as part of our foreign policy and it is also for other countries to follow the same course. Referring to the geo-strategic changes taking place, he said today the world political system is not subservient to single power centre. Therefore, nobody can impose its will and decisions on others. He said that time warrants that the matters are taken forward whilst pursuing the course of peaceful coexistence.

Referring to the sacrifices rendered by security forces in the war on terrorism, Mamnoon Hussain said that our personnel have valiantly confronted the challenge of terrorism. He said the nation values the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel and in recognition of their services; he announced a new award of ‘Tamgha-e-Azm’. He stressed that we need to remain steadfast in our fight against terrorists so that these elements do not regroup again.

The President said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the democratic institutions are functioning and all the institutions are working within their constitutional domain. He pointed out that two democratic governments have successfully completed their tenures. He appreciated the organizers of the parade for holding such an impressive event. He expressed the confidence that the armed forces will continue to fulfill their responsibilities honestly and valiantly for the security and stability of the country. He said the forces will find the entire nation standing at their back in this endeavour. He also appreciated the participation of friendly countries including Turkey, Jordan and the UAE in the parade.The spectacular and colourful Pakistan Day Military parade was held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad today with three wings of the armed forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess. The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy led by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan presenting salute to the chief guest President Mamnoon Hussain.

Formations of fighter jets including F-16, JF 17, Mirage, F-17, AWACs. C-130 and P-3C Orion participated in the fly past.

Amid cheers and applause by the audience, formations of Sherdils and JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets presented breathtaking aerobatic manoeuvres spreading a range of colours in the skies.

Unique part of the parade was Indian delegation including Indian Army officer Sanjay Vishwasrao attened the Pakistan Day military parade very first time.

For the first time, Indian Defence Attaché and senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission witnessed the Pakistan Day celebration. Invitation has been sent to them on behalf of army chief. Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad police, Nursing officers, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides, marched past the dais presenting salute to the chief guest and the guest of honour. UAE troops and a Jordanian band also participated in the parade. Mechanized columns including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, rocket launchers, air defence system, guns, indigenously built UAVs, short and long range missiles Ra’ad, Nasr, Babur and Shaheen were showcased on the occasion. Engineering corps also presented its state of the art equipment. Floats depicting culture of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the four provinces were also part of the parade.

This was followed by the fly past of helicopters of Pakistan Army, PAF and Navy. The sky divers of the forces including that of Jordanian force exhibited free fall from a height of ten thousand feet, carrying national flags and those of services. The audience gave them a standing ovation. The parade culminated with presentation of a special song with the theme ‘Amn ka Nishan, Yeh Hamara Pakistan’.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena was guest of honour, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, services chiefs and chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee were among those who witnessed the parade and other senior civil and military officials.