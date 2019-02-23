President visits PIA headquarter

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the PIA Headquarter Karachi on Friday. He was accompanied by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. The President was comprehensively briefed by the Chief Executive Officer PIA.

The President directed the concerned authorities for resolving the issues faced by PIA with K-Electric and Karachi Water and Sewerge Board at the earliest. The President also directed for supply of pure drinking water in PIA colony.

“PIA is dear to all of us and Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed for return of glorious days of PIA during his election campaign” added the President. He directed for zero tolerance against corrupt practices in the department and retaining top quality merit in all the sectors of PIA.

The President lauded the performance of the incumbent PIA management as efficiency has scaled up during the last few months. The President concluded by expressing his confidence that the performance of National Airline will further improve in the coming days.

