President urges universities to promote Urdu language

President Mamnoon Hussain inaugurated newly constructed building of Anjuman-e-Taraqqi-e-Urdu “Urdu Bagh” in Karachi Saturday.

Addressing ceremony on the occasion, he said as Urdu is a national language therefore everyone has to work for its promotion. He said that with the construction of Urdu Bagh the dream of Baba-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haq has come true.

This, he said will not only pave way for uniformity in the standard of instruction available to the students, pertaining to different sections, but further enable local youth to make optimum use of their capacities and express their creativity without any inhibitions.

“Nations are identified on the basis of their language, history, cultural heritage and way of living, however, language tops the list and I pray that completion of Urdu Bagh Complex may provide needed impetus for the Urdu Movement in all parts of the country,” said President Mamnoon Hussain.

He on the occasion expressed his deep satisfaction that translations of different text books, pertaining to medicine, science, technology and wide range of other relevant subjects besides literatures from across the globe, including those done at Usmania University of Hyderabad Deccan state, in pre and post-independence period are also available at the library of Anjuam e Tarraqi e Urdu.

“This is a treasure that we as a nation can take advantage of,” commented the President and urged the managing committee of the Anjuman to develop and maintain a steady coordination with different universities in the country, particularly Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) so as to help in further expansion in the availability of research oriented work underway across the globe.

“This will definitely help us as a nation in general and our youth in particular to remain updated and also remain exposed to the diversity world is experimenting in the field of science and technology as these are the modern day tools of progress and development,” emphasised the President of Pakistan. He appreciated that certain universities of the country have realized the importance of Urdu and making efforts to get done the translations of research work, without any compromise in terms of quality.— NNI

