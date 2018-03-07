President urges students to prepare for future challenges

President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said students and youth have an important role in the national development and urged them to prepare themselves to deal with the challenges of future.

Talking to the students of Cadet College Hasan Abdal here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President asked the students to focus on their studies for a better understanding of the modern world and new social, political and economic trends.

The President said the objective of national development can only be achieved if students and young generation fully dedicate themselves for this purpose.

He said the study of natural sciences was very important as the future belongs to the scientific development and inventions. He also asked them for a deeper study of social sciences.

He said the promotion and protection of cultural and social values, especially poetry and literature should also be part of their studies.

The President said new opportunities were emerging with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He asked the youth to start preparing themselves to take full advantage of these opportunities.

He expressed his satisfaction over the fact that the Cadet College Hasan Abdal was fully participating in curricular and extra-curricular activities.

He expressed the hope that the students would have a better opportunity to understand the requirements of practical life through such activities.—APP

Related