President urges nation to strictly follow Covid SOPs on Eid

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday has urged the nation to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

In his Tweet, the president said masses must be doing something good that Covid-19 has not overwhelmed Pakistan like in neighbouring countries.

The country is reporting around 4,000 daily Covid infections, he added and asked the people not to let down their guard down.

Earlier, federal planning and development minister Asad Umar had said the Covid situation this year had been considerably worse than what the country faced the previous year.