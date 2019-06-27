President Trump going Ariel Sharon’s way over Iran

M D Nalapat

A glance at the list of Nobel Prize winners would show that on a person to person basis, the Jewish people have done more for arts and sciences than any other peoples. Over the thousands of years of their unbroken civilization, the Jewish people have had a history filled with persecution and death, probably the worst being the 1938-45 Holocaust masterminded by Adolf Hitler, who paid with defeat for denuding his country of some of its best brainpower, especially in the development of atomic weapons. Given their history, it is less than fair to label as unreasonable the desire of the Jewish people for a country where they would be safe from persecution, and where they would have freedom to practise their faith, even some of the more rigorous forms, such as the rites followed by the Orthodox in New York. Israel was founded on the basis of a UN mandate, but expanded its territory as a consequence of wars in 1948 and 1967, withdrawing from substantial territories taken over by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) such as the Sinai desert in order to secure peace with Egypt.

Unfortunately for the country, severe geopolitical errors have been made by some of its leaders, among the most egregious taking place in Lebanon in 1982, when Ariel Sharon made the IDF side with a Maronite Christian militia against its Shia opponents. The consequence of that misjudgement is that Israel is the only non-Muslim majority country in the world that has been a continuing target of Shia groups. During the final months of Donald J Trump’s present term in office as President of the United States, the US is likely to join Israel in the fortunate list of countries where Shia terror has become a potent threat to security. Should the European powers that are part of NATO join with Trump in some of his Mideast policies, they are likely to join that list. The manner in which President Trump personally is supervising a slide towards war with Iran is guaranteed to create the same impact on US security as Sharon’s taking sides in the Lebanese civil war did in 1982 for Israel.

Trump is right in that there is no Plan B for hostilities with Iran. Such a conflict will send into action carefully nurtured militias within Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE. Countries such as Pakistan and India, that have millions of their citizens working in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will be affected in a severe manner, apart from the almost unbearable economic cost of oil prices doubling as a consequence of a US-Iran conflict. Those who care for the well-being of the Jewish people will be hoping that whoever is the Prime Minister of Israel, she or he will not get involved in such a war, but wait it out on the sidelines as Israel wisely did during both the US conflicts with Iraq during the period when Saddam Hussein was in charge of that semi-destroyed country. Donald Trump has been among the boldest of US Presidents, somewhat on the lines of Theodore Roosevelt. However, he seems to be overestimating the capability of the US, not only in the Mideast but in East Asia. The US dollar is far and away the dominant world currency and has been for close to a hundred years. However, the frequent recourse to tariffs and sanctions by Trump are leading to a push towards escaping from the dollar, and this will accelerate in the event of a conflict with Iran. While substantial damage would take place to that country, it would activate seeds of conflict that would spread across not only the region but to the US and the EU as well. The JCPOA worked out with Iran represented a major concession by Teheran, and during the period when Teheran was to comply with the deal, counter-strike capability would get built up by the US and its allies so as to reduce to very low levels any risk from Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons on the expiry of the JCPOA. Those around President Trump sought to implement the best case outcomes for Israel and Saudi Arabia where Iran was concerned.

This was to involve the de-linking of Teheran from groups such as Hezbollah or the Houthis, demands that are impossible for the regime in Iran to fulfil and survive. What is on offer to both Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani is to either get killed or commit suicide. Get killed by refusing to agree to the peace conditions proposed by Washington, or commit suicide by consenting to them. The Iran that would emerge after such an agreement had been reached would resemble that led by the Shah of Iran in the years immediately after the downfall of Mohammad Mossadeq. To expect those in charge in Teheran to even consider such an offer is to seek to convert dreams into reality. Iran is not Iraq under Saddam Hussein. The Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), on whom Trump has already declared war by labelling it a terror group, has a fighting record that is superior to any other force in the Middle East barring the Israeli defence forces. They have in retaliation designated all US forces in the region as a terror group. The implication of such a re-classification would become clear, were there to be a war between US forces and their Iranian rivals.

Over the decades, Teheran has built up nests of sympathizers across the region that would be activated in the event of conflict. President Trump is not known for his soft heart, as was made clear by his approach towards the desperate, half-dead migrants from South America who are seeking a new life in the US. There would have been intelligence supplied to him, most likely from the CIA (which is still getting over the loss of credibility “Slam Dunk” reports of non-existent WMD in Iraq under Saddam Hussein), that warned Trump about the consequences of a war with Iran. That country used the downing of a US drone as a technology demonstrator to show the prowess of its air defences. The drone was brought down with pinpoint accuracy that avoided hitting a nearby manned aircraft. It was brought down despite activating its defenses, which means that US manned aircraft would be similarly vulnerable to Iranian action. Hopefully, there will not be need for similar demonstrations of Iranian capabilities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the White House to avoid treading the path of Ariel Sharon and triggering another front in the War on Terror, this time with Shia militias going after US forces in the Mideast and eventually, within the US itself

Trump has only been true to his promises, risky though they may be. He has demonstrated boldness if not a comprehension of the nature of the Iranian regime. An unhappy chapter of this evolving tragedy has been scripted by France, the UK and Germany, that have in effect repudiated the JCPOA themselves while asking Teheran to adhere to it. The three need to concert with India, South Korea and Japan in ensuring that oil purchases from Iran continue, paid for not in dollars but in pounds, euro, won, yen and rupees. Decisive action by other powers is needed that convinces Teheran to remain within the JCPOA as well as make it obvious to Washington that it will need to fight Iran only with the assistance of Saudi Arabia and the UAE and not any NATO ally. Only a show of resolve by the UK, France and Germany can pull back the situation in the Middle East from the catastrophe that Trump’s apparent unconcern about lighting a fire that could affect US interests for a long time to come. As for Japan, India and South Korea, the three need to avoid falling into the Tony Blair “poodle” trap and continue buying oil from Iran, while Israel needs to stay out of any conflict rather than insert itself into the tensions being created by the developing situation caused by over-estimation of US power and under-estimation of the Iranian reaction to the demand that the country accept conditions that would doom its regime internally.

—The writer is Vice-Chair, Manipal Advanced Research Group, UNESCO Peace Chair & Professor of Geopolitics, Manipal University, Haryana State, India.