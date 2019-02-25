President Trump for defusing tension

THE preliminary reaction of the US administration soon after Pulwama incident was totally premature and uncalled for by all means yet talking to reporters at Oval Office, US President Donald Trump came up with a pragmatic assessment of the situation. Voicing alarm at a very dangerous standoff between Pakistan and India, he stated that the US and others are involved in the process to de-escalate the tension.

Given nuclear capabilities of both Pakistan and India and realising the disastrous consequences for the region and the world at large if war erupts between the two, major world capitals cannot afford to remain oblivious or turn their back to the tension flared up by Modi junta just to gain petty political interests. As the US also enjoys influence on New Delhi, therefore, we welcome and appreciate that Washington has come forward to defuse tension between the two neighbours. However, India is unnecessarily whipping up war hysteria, hatred and violence against Kashmiri people both inside occupied Kashmir and in India upping the ante as it has moved about one hundred paramilitary companies to the held Valley. The fact of matter is that Pakistan has always expressed the desire to resolve all outstanding disputes with India through negotiations and also welcomed the mediation offers made by different countries and the UN Secretary General but India never reciprocated to such positive overtures and instead rejected third party negotiations.

The current tension in relations has also been created and flared up by the Indian side on an incident that Pakistan has nothing to do with. It stands proven now that the person involved in the incident as well as explosives and vehicle used in the attack were all local. DG, ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor while addressing a news conference on Friday highlighted a pattern of staged incidents taking place in India and occupied Kashmir whenever the region moves towards stability. As regards the US efforts for deescalating the tension are concerned, this is also very much in its own interest as without Pakistan’s focused cooperation it cannot succeed to take the Afghan peace process to logical conclusion. Even a limited conflict at this point will undoubtedly undo the gains made in the Afghan peace process. Besides defusing the current tension, Washington and other members of the UN Security Council also need to look into the root causes that push the two countries to the brink of war every now and then.

As long as the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir is not resolved, relations will remain tense between the two neighbouring countries. It is time that world community rise above political and economic expediency and take strict notice of increased human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Muslim countries and in particular OIC have a special role to play and need to extend full support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self determination. Genuine and practical efforts should be made for a just and honourable resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the promises and commitments made with the Kashmiri people, as this is the only course through which durable and lasting peace can be ensured in the whole region.

