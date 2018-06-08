President to attend SCO Summit begins in China on Saturday

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain will represent Pakistan in the SCO Summit beginning in the Chinese city of Qingdao on Saturday.

The Qingdao Summit will mark a year since Pakistan joined the prestigious organization as a full member.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the President will hold important bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the region. In an interview in Beijing, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid said the President will also meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to review bilateral cooperation between the two countries especially in the context of China-Pakistan Corridor.

He said both leaders will also discuss other areas of cooperation which are coming under CPEC framework. The Meeting will be attended by the Heads of States of SCO Member States, representatives of SCO Observer States as well as representatives of International Organizations including UN, ASEAN, IMF and the World Bank.

Besides Pakistan, its current membership comprises of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India.

In a statement Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Pakistan shares deep rooted historical and cultural affinities with Member States of SCO.He said Pakistan’s membership has been facilitating further deepening and broadening of our multifaceted relations with individual Member States and the SCO region at large.