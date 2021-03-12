President summons Senate session

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President Arif Alvi has summoned Senate session today at 10:00 am to elect new chairman, deputy chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president has been pleased to summon the Senate to meet in the Parliament (House) Building, Islamabad, on Friday, the 12th March 2021, at 10 am,” says a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat here on Thursday.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the newly elected senators will take oath in a session to be convened on Friday morning.