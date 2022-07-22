President summons NA session on July 27

President Arif Alvi on Thursday summoned a session of the National Assembly on July 27, 2022.

According to details President Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on July 27 Wednesday. The session would be held at 4 pm on Wednesday, July 27. Under Article 54 of the constitution, the President has the authority to summon the session of the National Assembly.

Earlier in June, President Arif Alvi sent back the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and electoral reform amendment bills to the PM for review.

The bills were reverted to PM Shehbaz Sharif under Article 75(B) of the constitution. The head of the state has advised the Parliamentary committees to review both bills. —INP