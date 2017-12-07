President strongly condemns US decision to shift embassy to Jerusalem

ISLAMABAD :President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday strongly condemned the decision of the United States to recognize the occupied city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the plan to relocate its embassy there. Addressing at a ceremony regarding National Voters’ Day here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President expressed confidence that Muslim Ummah would take serious notice of the situation. The President welcomed the announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to convene an Extraordinary Islamic Summit next week to discuss the serious issue and hoped that the meeting would take a firm stance.

